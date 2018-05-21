

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufactures are concerned about skilled labor availability post-Brexit, a new report from EEF and Squire Patton Boggs revealed Monday.



The recent trends showed an increase in the number of EU citizens leaving the UK since the referendum and a drop in the number of applications received from EU citizens.



Manufacturers raised their investment in skills as the formal Brexit exit date approaches.



Almost half of manufactures are concerned about access to skills post-Brexit, and this figure increases when looking at those companies employing EU nationals, the report showed.



With an already yawning skills gap, manufacturers are taking steps to ensure they are making major investments in skills, not only in new recruits but existing staff.



The report said a strong domestic skills policy should go hand-in-hand with a future, employer and skills led migration system.



