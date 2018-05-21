Commercial biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics has seen "highly positive" top-line results from a recent phase two dose-ranging study on its grass-pollen induced seasonal allergic rhinitis drug. With approximately 30% of the population of Europe and 25% of the US being allergic to grass pollen, Allergy was very encouraged by the results of its Grass Modified Allergen Tyrosine Absorbed MPL Phase II dose-ranging study, which met its primary endpoint of establishing a dose-response ...

