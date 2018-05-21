Computer vision technology firm Seeing Machines warned investors on Monday that a recent shipping delay has caused the company to lower its full-year sales estimates by as much as A$13m. As a result of a "global shortage" in traditionally short lead-time parts used in Seeing Machine's second-generation fleet product, the Guardian Gen II, production of several units due to be shipped "shortly", would now be delayed roughly six weeks, resulting in revenue expected from the sale falling outside of ...

