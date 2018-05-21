'Do We Live in a Virtual Reality?' Physicist Tom Campbell Announces Plans to Answer this Intriguing Question

Campbell and His Team of Scientists Believe that Physical Reality is Essentially a Simulation that Can Be Tested through Experimentation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2018 / Physicist Tom Campbell and his team of fellow scientists are pleased to announce their plans to answer a question that has fascinated them for some time: 'Do we live in a Virtual Reality?'

To watch a short video about what Campbell calls the Simulation Theory and learn more about his ideas for scientific experimentation, please check out https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/simulation/do-we-live-in-a-virtual-reality?ref=3wku5b.

'Can the theory that reality is a simulation be tested? We are prepared to investigate this question,' noted a spokesperson for Campbell and his team, adding that Campbell is convinced that the theory stating physical reality is a simulation is true, and it can be tested through experimentation.

As the spokesperson noted, the analogy between physical reality and video games, or virtual reality, can be useful in explaining Campbell's theory and his approach to the question.

Using this analogy, Campbell would like to propose an investigation based on three assumptions: one, that the video game performing the simulation is finite; two, that to achieve low computational complexity, the video game system would render the content when the info is available to the player and three, the game box cannot be part of the virtual reality that it is creating.

'Guided by these assumptions, the proposed experiments describe variations of the universally accepted wave/particle duality experiment - which when successfully performed - will test whether our currently accepted concept of physical reality will respond as if it were a simulation or Virtual Reality,' the spokesperson noted, adding that if reality does respond to these experiments like a simulation could, and no other hypothesis can explain the results, then the logical conclusion is that people are living in a simulated reality.

In order to help pay for the experiments and produce a video documentary about it, Campbell and his team recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, they hope to raise $150,000 to perform the experiments and produce a video documentary about it.

About Tom Campbell and his team:

