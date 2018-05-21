South Beach Skin Lab Products are Now Available on Amazon

Shoppers Can Find a Number of South Beach Skin Lab Creams and Serums on the Online Marketplace, Including Repair and Release Cream and More

Dr. Ryan Shelton, the founder of South Beach Skin Lab, is pleased to announce that his high quality skin care products are now available on Amazon.

To check out one of the products, South Beach Skin Lab's Repair and Release Cream, and learn more about this anti-wrinkle multi-peptide cream, and/or to place an order, please visit https://www.amazon.com/South-Beach-Skin-Lab-Release/dp/B07BMFQJHF?th=1.

As a company spokesperson noted, Dr. Shelton is devoted to helping women improve their skin with the use of his premier anti-aging products. This inspired him to start selling his creams, serums and other products on Amazon, and make it as easy as possible for women to purchase the items and take care of their skin.

Even though Dr. Shelton only recently began working with Amazon, his skin care products are already selling briskly. For example, the South Beach Skin Lab Eye Lift Serum is popular with shoppers.

'Dr. Shelton specially formulated this eye serum to take care of the most delicate area on your face,' the spokesperson noted, adding that it contains Eyeliss and Haloxyl peptides to help re-enforce firmness, and even under eye tone.

'The Eye Lift Serum also contains two powerful anti-oxidants, Rosehip Oil and Witch Hazel, to support the reduction of inflammation and puffiness.'

The Eye Lift Serum is specially formulated to be used safely with all other skin care products, as well as on different skin types and women of all ages.

The South Beach Skin Lab Day and Night Olive Oil Cleanser is also creating quite a buzz with visitors to the Amazon site, the spokesperson noted. The product is designed to clean toxins and impurities from the skin, prior to applying other skin care products. Just one squirt both morning and night is all that is needed to help clean the skin, the spokesperson noted.

'Every time you use Day & Night Olive Oil Cleanser, your skin gets a huge dose of molecules and emollients that deep clean and protect your skin from premature aging,' the spokesperson noted.

About South Beach Skin Lab:

South Beach Skin Lab, founded by Dr. Ryan Shelton, is a premiere line of anti-aging products and includes their flagship Repair and Release Cream, helping women look and feel years younger. Learn more about South Beach Skin Lab by visiting their website, https://www.southbeachskinlab.com/.

