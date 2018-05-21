Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 18-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2043.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 2077.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1994.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 2029.25p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---