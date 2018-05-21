Drill Collars Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Oil & Gas, and Rapid Industrialization: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Drill Collars Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Drill collars are vital components of a drill's string and impart weight for drilling purposes. They are thick-walled tubular pieces machined from solid bars of steel. Typically plain carbon steel is used but sometimes alloys like nonmagnetic nickel-copper alloy or other nonmagnetic alloys are also used. Drill collar consists of bars of solid steel that are drilled from one end to the other. This enables an opening for pumping the drilling fluids by means of the collar.

The factors that propel the growth of the Drill Collars Market include increasing demand, technological innovations, and significant rise in demand for oil & gas, and rapid industrialization. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of material and huge investment. Drill Collars Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography. Drill Collars Market is classified on the basis of product type as standard drill collar, spiral drill collar, square drill collar and others. Drill Collars Market is classified on the basis of application as offshore drilling activities, onshore drilling activities and others.

Drill Collars Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others. Drill Collars Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

In case of geographical region, North America is projected to account a major share of the Drill Collars Market.

Access 112 page research report with TOC on "Drill Collars Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drill-collars-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Drill Collars Market include Ace Oilfield Supply, Command Energy Services, Drilling Tools International, Halliburton, Hunting, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Oillfield Services & Supplies, Schlumberger, Tianhe Oil Group Huifeng Petroleum Equipment, Tasman Oil Tools, Workstrings International, Vallourec, and others.

This report studies Drill Collars in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Hunting

Schlumberger

Drilling Tools International, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Workstrings International

Halliburton

Tasman Oil Tools

Vallourec

Ace Oilfield Supply

Command Energy Services Ltd.

Oillfield Services & Supplies

Tianhe Oil Group Huifeng Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd.

By types, the market can be split into

Standard Drill Collar

Spiral Drill Collar

Square Drill Collar

By Application, the market can be split into

Offshore drilling activities

Onshore drilling activities

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

APAC Fixed Carbon Monoxide Alarm Industry- https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/asia-pacific-fixed-carbon-monoxide-alarm-industry-2018

EMEA Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry- https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-real-time-location-systems-rtls-industry-2018

United States Rolling Doors Industry- https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/united-states-rolling-doors-industry-2018

United States Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Industry-https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/united-states-aircraft-electric-brake-control-system-industry-2018

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com