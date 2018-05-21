

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) reported that ViiV Healthcare, a specialist HIV company, majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Juluca for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults who are virologically suppressed on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least six months with no history of virological failure and no known or suspected resistance to any non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor or integrase inhibitor.



The approval follows the Positive Opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Human use of Medicinal Products on 22 March 2018. Juluca was approved by the US FDA in November 2017 and Health Canada on 18 May 2018.



