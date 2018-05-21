

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) announced that the Crown Court has dismissed all charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office, or SFO, against Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC regarding matters which arose in the context of Barclays' capital raisings in 2008. The Group noted that the SFO is likely to seek to re-instate these charges by applying to a High Court Judge to re-commence proceedings via a new indictment of the same charges.



Barclays noted that, as previously disclosed?, the FCA issued warning notices in connection with its investigation into the advisory services agreements and the United States Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have also been conducting investigations relating to the same agreements. The FCA's investigation in relation to the advisory services agreements has been stayed due to the SFO proceedings.



