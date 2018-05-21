Lead programme FS118 to be investigated in cancer patients relapsing after PD-1/PD-L1 therapy

Clinical validation of F-star's proprietary Modular Antibody Technology platform and bispecific format, mAb²

F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel bispecific antibodies, today announced successful dosing of the first patient with FS118 in a Phase I clinical trial.

FS118 is a first-in-class bispecific antagonist simultaneously targeting LAG-3 (Lymphocyte-Activation Gene 3) and PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1), two immune checkpoint molecules involved in tumour growth through attenuation of immune surveillance. In preclinical models, FS118 has demonstrated potent anti-cancer activity, as recently presented by F-star at the 2018 AACR meeting.

"The initiation of a Phase I clinical study of FS118 is a pivotal milestone for F-star and validation of our unique bispecific technology and approach to improving cancer care" saidJohn Haurum, CEO of F-star. "FS118 leverages novel biology that cannot be attained through combination approaches, we believe this is an important step forward in providing improved therapies for patients with advanced cancer."

The first-in-human study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of FS118 in patients with advanced malignancies that have progressed while on PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. The trial is being conducted at clinical centres in the US.

"FS118 is positioned to address a clear unmet medical need as only approximately one in five patients treated with checkpoint inhibition monotherapy reach durable and clinically meaningful responses" according to F-star's CSO, Neil Brewis. "FS118 has the potential to increase this response rate by overcoming tumour resistance and restoring anti-cancer immunity and responsiveness."

FS118 was generated using F-star's proprietary Modular Antibody Technology by incorporating an anti-LAG-3 Fcab (Fc-region with antigen binding) into a PD-L1-specific antibody. The mAb² is under option to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany as part of a collaboration announced in June 2017.

Further information about the trial is available on clinicaltrials.gov NCT03440437.

ENDS

About F-star

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering life-changing treatments to cancer patients. Through our highly efficient Modular Antibody Technology platform, we are building and progressing an extensive immuno-oncology pipeline of mAb², a novel class of disruptive bispecific antibodies designed to unlock new biology which cannot be achieved by combining monospecific drugs. F-star's technological expertise and scientific approach have been validated through strategic partnerships with leaders in the pharma and biotech industries.

Find out more at www.f-star.com. Connect with us via LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005489/en/

Contacts:

F-star

Pierre Peotta

Communications Manager

+44 (0)7392 080 279

pierre.peotta@f-star.com

or

For media enquiries

Instinctif Partners (UK and RoW)

Sue Charles/Ashley Tapp

+44 (0)20 7866 7923

F-star@instinctif.com

or

Lazar Partners (USA)

Glenn Silver

+1 212 867 1762

Gsilver@lazarpartners.com