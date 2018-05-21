Kinnevik: Annual General Meeting 2018

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Dame Amelia Fawcett, Wilhelm Klingspor, Erik Mitteregger, Henrik Poulsen, Mario Queiroz and Cristina Stenbeck as members of the Board and to elect Charlotte Strömberg as new member of the Board. The AGM further elected Dame Amelia Fawcett as new Chairman of the Board.

The AGM approved the 2017 Annual Report and resolved to distribute a dividend to the shareholders for the 2017 financial year of SEK 8.25 per share, with Friday 25 May 2018 as the record date. The dividend is estimated to be paid out to the shareholders on Wednesday 30 May 2018. The last trading day in the Kinnevik share including the right to receive dividend will be Wednesday 23 May 2018, and the first trading day in the Kinnevik share not including a right to receive dividend will be Thursday 24 May 2018.

The AGM resolved on the discharge of liability of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2017 financial year.

The AGM also resolved:

To approve remuneration of the Board and auditor, and the procedure for the Nomination Committee (to apply until a resolution regarding a change of the procedure for appointing the Nomination Committee is resolved by the general meeting).

To adopt guidelines for remuneration for senior executives.

To adopt a long-term share incentive plan, including a resolution to amend §§ 4 and 5 of the articles of association by introducing four new classes of reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares and a resolution on new issue of no more than 709,500 incentive shares to Kinnevik employees that decideds to participate in the plan.

To authorise the Board to resolve on transfers of own Class B shares to cover costs for the resolved long term incentive plans.

To authorise the Board to resolve on repurchases of own Class A and B shares to give the Board more options in its efforts to deliver long-term shareholder value and total return as well as to cover costs and hedge delivery of shares to the participants under resolved long term incentive plans.

To approve an offer to reclassify Class A shares into Class B shares during the period from and including 4 June 2018 up to and including 18 June 2018 by notification to the company on a special application form. Such application form will no later than on 1 June 2018 be made available on the company's website www.kinnevik.com.

At the constituent meeting of the Board following the AGM, Henrik Poulsen was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board. The Board also formed an Audit Committee, a Remuneration Committee and a Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") Committee. Charlotte Strömberg was appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Henrik Poulsen and Erik Mitteregger were appointed members of the Audit Committee. Dame Amelia Fawcett was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Erik Mitteregger and Charlotte Strömberg were appointed members of the Remuneration Committee. Further, Dame Amelia Fawcett was appointed Chairman of the GRC Committee, and Wilhelm Klingspor, Cristina Stenbeck and Charlotte Strömberg were appointed members of the GRC Committee.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2194201/849953.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

