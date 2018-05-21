

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) jointly announced a definitive merger agreement under which MB Financial will merge with Fifth Third Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $4.7 billion. Approximately 90 percent of the consideration will be in stock with the rest in cash. The common shareholders of MB Financial will receive $54.20 of total consideration, consisting of 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock.



The transaction is expected to reduce Fifth Third's regulatory common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by approximately 45 basis points. The pro forma tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE) ratio of the combined entity is projected to be 8.2 percent at closing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX