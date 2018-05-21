Following a period of inactivity, AIM-quoted oil explorer 88 Energy was scheduled to recommence testing at its second Alaskan drilling project on 11 June. 88 has begun site clearance works Icewine#2, removing snow and ice from the Franklin Bluffs gravel pad to enable access to the wellhead where pressure gauges will be retrieved from downhole for data analysis to determine if any reservoir degradation could be observed, something that could require "remedial action". Test equipment will be ...

