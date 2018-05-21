The EU must work harder to preserve its oil trade with Iran following the United States' withdrawal from 2015 international nuclear pact, Iran's foreign minister told the EU's energy chief on Sunday. Miguel Arias Canete, European Commissioner for energy and climate, said the Iranian government want the EU to consider making direct euro-denominated payments for Iranian oil to Iran's central bank with a view to avoiding the US financial system altogether. According to Iran's state news agency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...