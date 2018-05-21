

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced a definitive agreement to acquire PowerPlan in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.1 billion. PowerPlan is a provider of software and solutions for asset-centric companies, enabling its customers to optimize their financial performance and achieve regulatory compliance. PowerPlan is currently an investment of private equity firm Thoma Bravo.



During the first 12 months of ownership, Roper expects PowerPlan to deliver approximately $150 million of revenue and $60 million of after-tax free cash flow, excluding the impact of fair value accounting for PowerPlan's deferred revenue and financing costs.



Roper anticipates expects the acquisition to be immediately cash accretive. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.



