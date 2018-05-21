Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new consumer survey study on the power tools manufacturing industry. A prominent manufacturer of power tools was facing growth constraints in terms of sales and gaining maximum ROI.

According to the consumer survey experts at Infiniti,"Consumer survey solutions not only help companies to find ways to leverage the use of online and offline platforms to provide a holistic view of the brand to the customers, but also helps them to meet customer expectations."

In the past few years, the increasing demand for automation has transformed the adoption of power tools technology. Besides, the use of power tools rationalizes human work, decreases the burden of repetitive tasks, and cuts the chances of human mistakes and injury. The development of energy-efficient and low-cost appliances and the growth of smart technologies will increase the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization has further boosted opportunities for power tools sales across evolving nations including China, India, and Brazil.

The consumer survey solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand the customer journey, their purchasing behavior, and deliver promising sales. The client was able to assess the information on the consumer behavior and perform a strong consumer survey to target the relevant customers.

This consumer survey solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate their sales performance and improve the customer experience

Understand customer preferences

This consumer survey solution provided predictive insights on:

Driving marketing ROI

Identifying, tracking, and retaining the best customers to stay competitive in the market

