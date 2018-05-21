Vehicle Coolant Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle and Motorcycle Applications Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vehicle Coolant Market is segmented, by Product Type, into Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, and Glycerol. Coolant is used in nearly every automobile ranging from small engine motor bikes to heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Coolants perform three main functions; viz cooling down engine parts for avoiding overheating throughout use of the automobiles; maintaining minimum temperature level of engine and avoiding freezing when the vehicle is unused for long duration, particularly in cold climates and stopping corrosion of the metal machinery of the automobile.

The engine operating temperature needs to be preserved in an optimum range for engine's proper competence and operation. Elevated temperatures of engine tend to oxidize engine oil and break it down into hard carbon, thereby destroying it. Coolant does flow from the automobile engine; thereby picking up heat and gives to outdoor air. In ideal condition, the freezing point of a coolant remains -20 degree Fahrenheit where as boiling point normally does not surpass 234 degree Fahrenheit.

Vehicle coolants form an integral part of vehicles and are used in the engines and HVAC systems of the automobiles. They are used to stop freezing and heating, and prevent corrosion. Automotive coolants are generally made of ethylene glycol, but owing to its high toxicity l, automotive builders are shifting their preference to propylene glycol. The rising demand for automotive (passenger cars and commercial vehicles, especially LCV) in the emerging markets is driving the growth of the market. Vehicle Coolant Market is segmented, by Application, into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Motorcycle. Vehicle Coolant Market is segmented by, Geographical Region into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.

Browse 107page research report with TOC on "Global Vehicle CoolantMarket" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/vehicle-coolant-market

North America is the largest automotive coolant market attributed to substantial number of vehicle and their vibrant country road/intercity connectivity. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit. The automobile coolant is witnessing its highest growth in Asia Pacific, led by China and the other emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Philippines. Rising middle class populace, increasing disposable income, emerging surface transportation infrastructure, craving possessing private vehicles, increasing mobility owing to development of satellite townships near megacities and increasing demand of goods transporters from micro, small and medium size enterprises are driving the automobile coolant market in Asia Pacific region.

Mounting automotive aftermarket and do it yourself (DIY) culture in North America and Europe is fueling the growth of automotive coolant market in these two regions. Vehicle Coolant Market Key Players include Castrol, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Total, China National Bluestar (Group), KOST USA, Indian Oil, Motul, Exxon Mobil Corp., Sinopec Corp. and Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market

Automotive Plastics Market

Suspension Spring (Only aftermarket) Market

ULM Piston EnginesMarket

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/