The SRT VMS System delivers a complete turn-key fisheries management solution at a cost which is up to 40% lower than traditional VMS systems whilst simultaneously delivering better performance, reliability, functionality and future proof flexibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005534/en/

SRT VMS Fisheries Management System (Photo: Business Wire)

Proven around the world, the SRT VMS system includes functionality such as reliable ultra-low cost global tracking of any vessel and type and size, electronic fish catch reporting and auditing, advanced vessel ELOG system, integrated aquatic environment monitoring and modelling, and automatic IUU detection using advanced AI technology.

The SRT VMS system seamlessly fuses multiple data sources, Radar, AIS, Optics and others, both satellite and terrestrial, into a single data set which is then subject to continual analysis by our specialist AI systems which continuously analyse the behaviour of all vessels automatically identifying suspicious activity and creating detailed alerts with full evidential audit trails.

Simon Tucker, SRT Marine Systems CEO said: "Again SRT is leading the way in VMS fishery monitoring systems through the intelligent application of advanced technologies that empowers our customers with the tools and functionality they need on a daily basis, with full ownership and control of their data locally. Our ability to continuously track and monitor tens of thousands of vessels simultaneously across extended port, coastal and ocean EEZ's and automatically identify, alert and track IUU fishing is unique."

Visit www.srt-marine.com to learn more about our VMS solution or contact us at info@srt-marine.com to discuss your requirements with one of our experts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005534/en/

Contacts:

SRT

Simon Tucker

CEO

simon.tucker@srt-marine.com

or

Louise Coates

Sales Marketing Manager

louise.coates@srt-marine.com