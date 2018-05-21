The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A - SE0011166610 and ATCO B - SE0011166628) published on May 17, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on April 24, 2018 approved the distribution of shares in newly formed company Epiroc AB (Epiroc), whereby ATCO shareholders will receive one (1) Epiroc A share for every one (1) ATCO A share held and one (1) Epiroc B share for every one (1) ATCO B share held. The scheduled Ex-date is June 13, 2018. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for ATCO A and ATCO B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680126