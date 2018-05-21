sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,49 Euro		+0,40
+1,14 %
WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,797
35,915
15:06
35,85
35,86
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLAS COPCO AB A35,49+1,14 %