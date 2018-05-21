BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

Retirement and Appointment of Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC announces the retirement of Ronald Paterson as a non-executive director with effect from 30th June 2018. Mr Paterson has been a director since 2001 and has provided the company with invaluable experience as a solicitor specialising in collective investment vehicles and as a member of various AIC technical committees over the years.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Tamlyn as a non-executive director with effect from 1stJuly 2018.

Mr. Tamlyn is a Partner and Head of Capital Markets EMEA at DLA Piper where he specialises in corporate finance, UK and international securities offerings, schemes of arrangement, corporate governance and securities.

Mr. Tamlyn does not hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

David Seligman, Chairman, commented today "We thank Ronald for his many years of excellent service to the company and welcome Alex to the board as a non-executive director. As with Ronald before him, Alex will bring to the Board many years of experience in corporate finance and securities regulation"

Keith Williams

Company Secretary

21/05/2018