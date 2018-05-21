Kansai University Research: Kansai University Medical Polymers

OSAKA, Japan, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kansai University launches the Smart Materials for Advanced and Reliable Therapeutics (KU-SMART) Project.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694208/Kansai_polymers.jpg )



KU-SMART Project website

http://www.kansai-u.ac.jp/ku-smart_en/

The KU-SMART Project is led by polymer chemist, Yuichi Ohya of the Faculty of Chemistry, Materials and Bioengineering. "This is five-year project jointly funded by Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and Kansai University to develop medical materials as well as treatment and diagnostic systems," says Ohya. "We are building on our expertise in biomedical materials, mechanics, and medicine-'triple M'. Specifically, the project is based on our research on medical polymers, that is, 'Kansai University Medical Polymers (KUMP).' These polymers exhibit unique properties such as hydrogels made from our polymers that dissolve and biodegrade in a desired period in the body." The research is divided into three groups: materials chemistry, mechanical engineering, both based at Kansai University, and clinical medicine at Osaka Medical College.

Research and themes

Research 1

Development of anti-adherent and hemostatic agents for endoscopy

Develop biodegradable injectable polymers (IP) which can be applied like an ointment or sprayed on lesion as adhesion prevention materials to improve patients' QOL.

ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng., 2017, 3, 56-67.

Biomater. Sci., 2017, 5, 1304-1314.

J. Biomat. Sci., Polym. Edn., 2017, 28, 1427-1443.

Development of a polymer gel to be a scaffold for "regenerating" cartilage / meniscus.

Develop new gel that can contain cell aggregation in itself, solidifies in the body after injection, and thus supports rebuilding articular cartilage or meniscus.

Development of "a body-friendly" adhesion prevention material for postoperative chest surgery.

Improve the safety of pediatric thoracic surgery by adhesion prevention material based on gelatin nanofiber nonwoven fabric.

Development of DNA hydrogel material for "growing cells".

Produce ultimate body-friendly hydrogels using DNA and polyethylene glycol (PEG).

Chem. Asian. J. 2017, 12, 2388-2392.

ACS Macro Lett., in press. DOI:10.1021/acsmacrolett.8b00063

Research 2

Development of medical polymer "acting on bones"

Produce polymers synthesized by mimicking nucleic acids (polyphosphate esters) which weaken the function of osteoclast (bone cell which breaks down bone tissue).

Biomater. Sci., 2018, 6, 91-95.

Biomater. Sci.,2017, 28, 2021-2033

Colloids Surf., B, 2017, 153, 104-110.

Development of diagnostic technology for "human-friendly" pulmonary hypertension using ultrasonic echo

Instantly diagnose pulmonary hypertension and identify its cause using non-invasive ultrasound echo.

Development of easy inspection method for evaluation of mechanical properties of blood cells

Apply mechanical engineering technology used for improving performance of automobiles and airplanes to evaluate the degree of mechanical denaturation of blood cells.

Development of HMD type small visual field inspection system using eye movement information

Invent wearable medical device to detect vision disorder (glaucoma).

Development of "noninvasive, noncontact" monitoring system for evaluation of the circulatory system using microwaves

Monitor the diagnostic indices of the cardiovascular system on a daily and continuously without touching the patient's body for the diagnosis and management of heart failure.

Recent publications

ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng., 2017, 3, 56-67.

Biomater. Sci., 2017, 5, 1304-1314.

J. Biomat. Sci., Polym. Edn., 2017, 28, 1427-1443.

Chem. Asian. J. 2017, 12, 2388-2392.

ACS Macro Lett., in press. DOI:10.1021/acsmacrolett.8b00063

Biomater. Sci., 2018, 6, 91-95.

Biomater. Sci.,2017, 28, 2021-2033

Colloids Surf., B, 2017, 153, 104-110.

Further information

Kansai University, Japan

3-3-35 Yamate-cho,

Suita-shi, Osaka 564-8680 JAPAN

EMAIL: global_pr@ml.kandai.jp





Website Kansai University

http://www.kansai-u.ac.jp/English/