Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) (www.legacyeducationalliance.com), a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques, is pleased to announce that its United Kingdom student symposium held at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, England over the weekend of April 20th 22nd set a new attendance record for any Legacy symposium at 348 students.

"This demonstrates the keenness with which our students want to take their classes, and how the centrally-based venue of the NEC encourages attendance," said Martin Foster, Legacy's Vice President of UK and International operations. "In addition to the students served at the symposium, on the same weekend we also fulfilled a Social Housing class of 49 students in our Richmond classroom."

Christian Baeza, Legacy's Senior Vice President and CFO added to Martin Foster's comments, "Since class fulfillment is the primary driver by which we recognize revenue pursuant to U.S. GAAP, I'm delighted to see both our students' enthusiasm and our internal resolve to drive revenue recognition by effective fulfillment of student classes."

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. http://www.legacyeducationalliance.com is a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996, today we are a global company with approximately 200 employees that has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of our operating history.

We offer our training through a variety of brands including Rich Dad Education; Rich Dad Stock Education; Making Money from Property with Martin RobertsTM; Brick Buy BrickTM; Building Wealth; Robbie Fowler Property AcademyTM; Women in WealthTM; Perform in PropertyTM, Teach Me to TradeTM, and Trade Up Investor EducationTM. For more information, please visit our website at www.legacyeducationalliance.com.

