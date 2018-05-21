Commercial law and complementary professional services provider Gateley reported improved sales and profits for the past year and announced the acquisition of GCL Solicitors for a total consideration of £4.15m. In a trading update on Monday, the firm said it expects revenue to be not less than £84m, which would be up 9% from £77m in the previous financial year, while EBITDA is projected to be at least £16m, up 7.4% from £14.9m the year before. The company said it has recorded growth across ...

