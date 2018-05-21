Medical diagnostics company Omega Diagnostics updated the market on its 'VISITECT CD4' development programme on Monday, after its recently-held design review meeting for the test designed to identify advanced HIV disease. The AIM-traded firm confirmed that results from feasibility testing showed "acceptable performance" against design goals. As a result, Omega had now progressed into a formal optimisation phase within its design control programme. "I am pleased to report we have achieved this ...

