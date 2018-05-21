British real estate investment trust McKay Securities saw pre-tax profits move ahead in its most recent trading year as a result of a positive revaluation of its portfolio and increased rental income. Pre-tax profit jumped 5.4% to 9.07m on the back of a 5.1% gain in gross rental income to a historic high of £21.84m. In parallel, IFRS profit before tax more than doubled to £43.44m, reflecting a higher valuation surplus and a £25.1m revaluation, as well as increased profits on disposals. ...

