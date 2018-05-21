Buy-and-build construction materials group SigmaRoc delivered a solid set of results for its first year of trading profit as it successfully executed upon its strategy of extracting incremental value from acquisitions. Underlying sales at the AIM-listed outfit printed at £27.1m over the twelve months to 31 December, with pre-tax profits hitting £2.6m, compared to a loss of £2.4m for 2016. Earnings per share swung to a 2p profit from the 1.4p loss posted a year earlier and EBITDA swung 329% to ...

