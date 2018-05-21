Uvenco issued a further update on the potential sale of its trading subsidiaries and debt obligations on Monday, confirming that the possible buyer was no longer interested in the operations as going concerns. The AIM-traded firm had announced on 14 May that it was in discussions with a third party, that might have led to the sale of its trading subsidiaries - vending operator Uvenco Limited, and franchising operator Snack in the Box - together with the assumption of a "substantial proportion" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...