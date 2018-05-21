InterestSpring LLC: Window Tinting in Los Angeles CA Company 310 Tinting Announces Merger with TintingPrice.com

Thanks to the Merger, 310 Tinting Can Now Offer Even More Services for their Commercial, Residential and Car Window Clients in the Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / The founders of 310 Tinting, a company that offers top quality and affordable window tinting in Los Angeles, California, are pleased to announce that they have merged with TintingPrice.com. Thanks to the recent merger, 310 Window Tinting is now better equipped to offer car, residential and commercial window tinting in the Los Angeles area.

To learn more about 310 Tinting and their auto, commercial and residential window tinting services, please visit http://310tinting.com/window-tinting/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of 310 Tinting understand that because of Los Angeles' beautiful sunny weather, many car, office and home owners are interested in window tinting. In addition to keeping the car and the home cooler, people are also interested in reducing their exposure to UV rays.

This knowledge inspired them to open 310 Tinting in 1998 and offer their valued customers the best possible and most affordable window tinting throughout the LA area. Now, thanks to the merger with TintingPrice.com, the friendly and experienced team from 310 Tinting is looking forward to working with even more car, commercial and residential customers and helping them with their tinting needs.

"We are proud to offer the best heat rejection car window tinting and a solid UV shield technology," the spokesperson noted, adding that 310 Tinting also features auto window tinting films that can bring energy savings and great skin protection for people and their passengers.

In addition, for homes or businesses that are too hot, 310 Tinting is happy to offer residential and commercial window tinting services that are installed by professional window tinting technicians. From small homes to large hotels, 310 Tinting is ready and able to help.

"We are prepared to show you all of the many ways we can block harmful UV rays and IR heat intensity, in addition to reducing energy consumption very drastically. All of this is possible with our new residential and commercial window tinting technology," the spokesperson noted.

About 310 Tinting:

In business since 1998, 310 Tinting has completed many window tinting installations on cars, homes and offices in Los Angeles County and beyond. 310 Tinting provides service for the automotive industries with the best quality car window tinting films, and has also made great window tinting treatments for all types of residential and commercial window tinting applications-this includes ceramic window film and Smart Tint installations. For more information, please visit http://310tinting.com.

Contact:

Armando Vera

310tinting@gmail.com

(424)262-5454

SOURCE: 310 Tinting