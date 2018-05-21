Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST).

Investors who purchased shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 11, 2018, a report was published asserting that QuinStreet's revenue growth is a "sham" and mainly the result of "malware redirects [and] bogus leads from web surfers trying to score [online currency.]".

On April 27, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against QuinStreet, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that QuinStreet recklessly disregarded the occurrence of click-through fraud, that QuinStreet-owned websites experienced phony, low quality traffic for its clients, that QuinStreet's practices were not geared toward providing its clients with valuable customers or high-quality leads or clicks, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

