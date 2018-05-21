Autoliv Provides Update on Planned Veoneer Spin-off

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems announces that Veoneer, its electronics segment, has filed an amendment to its Registration Statement on Form 10 in connection with its planned spin-off from Autoliv.

Veoneer, Inc. has filed an amendment to its Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its planned spin-off from Autoliv. The amendment includes unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements which illustrate the financial impacts of the spin-off and related transactions, financial information of Veoneer for the first quarter of 2018 and information regarding certain expected directors of Veoneer following completion of the spin-off.

The amendment to the Form 10 further specifies that related to the spin-off, Autoliv intends to provide total cash liquidity of approximately $1 billion (funded through a mixture of new external funding and existing cash). Autoliv's Board had previously instructed management to assess Veoneer's total cash liquidity needs of up to $1.2 billion.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements have been derived from the historical combined financial statements and the unaudited condensed combined interim financial statements of Veoneer with adjustments meant to give effect to the spin-off and related transactions.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements are for informational purposes only and do not purport to represent what Veoneer's financial position and results of operations actually would have been had the spin-off and related transactions occurred on the dates indicated, or to project Veoneer's financial performance for any future period.

A copy of the registration statement is available for review at www.sec.gov under the name Veoneer, Inc. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1733186/000119312518168532/0001193125-18-168532-index.htm

Trading in Veoneer common stock and Swedish Depository Receipts is anticipated to begin in the early part of the third quarter of 2018 with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm, respectively.

