HVAC Controls Market to Hit 12.1% CAGR to 2023

The HVAC controls market was valued at USD 13.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.04 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2018 and 2023 report added in ReportsnReports.com. Major driving factors of the market include the need for efficient use of energy in buildings, growing construction market, increasing adoption of IoT in the HVAC industry, and rising demand for building automation systems (BASs).

Key players operating in the HVAC controls market are Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Delta Controls (Canada), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland),United Technologies (US), Lennox (US), and Distech Controls (Canada).

"Market for controllers and controlled equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023"

The research report analyzes the HVAC controls market on the basis of system, component, implementation type, application, and geography. Based on system, the HVAC controls market has been classified into temperature, ventilation, humidity, and integrated control system. The market has been segmented on the basis of component into sensors and controllers & controlled devices.

"APAC to hold the largest share of the global HVAC controls market during the forecast period"

Objective of report is to provide a detailed analysis of HVAC controls market segmented on basis of system, component, implementation type, application, and geography. It also provides detailed information on major factors influencing growth of HVAC controls market. Research methodology used to estimate and forecast HVAC controls market begins with obtaining data on revenues of key vendors through secondary research via sources like American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and Air Conditioning Contractors of America Association (ACCA).

HVAC controls for implementation type are expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Infrastructural developments, increased level of standard of living and focus on the development of energy-efficient HVAC systems are fueling the growth of the HVAC controls market for new construction. Various government regulations to implement energy efficient HVAC system and controls have resulted in the wide adoption of HVAC controls in new buildings.

Key Target Audience

Architecture consultants

HVAC control system component manufacturers

HVAC control system providers

HVAC equipment manufacturers

HVAC system distributors

MEP distributors

Research organizations and consulting companies

System integrators

Technology investors

HVAC controls market for commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The rise in the adoption of smart buildings and green buildings increases the use of smart sensors and HVAC control equipment, such as programmable thermostat, which would save a lot of energy in these buildings. The application of HVAC controls in commercial buildings ensures switching on or off the HVAC equipment in a particular area, which is not currently occupied.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 44%, Tier 2= 32%, and Tier 3 = 24%

Tier 1 = 44%, Tier 2= 32%, and Tier 3 = 24% By Designation: C-Level Executives = 43%, Directors = 37%, and Others = 20%

C-Level Executives = 43%, Directors = 37%, and Others = 20% By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 22%, APAC = 24%, and RoW = 9%

Another research titled HVAC system market was valued at USD 181.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 251.60 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2018 and 2023. Major factors driving the growth of the HVAC system market include increasing demand for HVAC systems for reducing energy consumption, extreme weather conditions, government tax credit and rebate programs, and growing demand for HVAC systems to upgrade old systems. Key players operating in the HVAC system market are Daikin (Japan), United Technologies (US), Johnson Controls (US), Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland), LG Electronics (South Korea), Electrolux (Sweden), Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Lennox (US), and Nortek (US) available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=620740 .

