Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data management study on the retail industry. A prominent player in the retail industry wanted to manage and extract precise details from their customer's data in a dynamic retail environment.

According to the data management experts at Quantzig,"It is important for all retailers to certify that they have good a data governance system underpinning all the other processes."

The global retail industry has witnessed radical changes over the last few years. A couple of years back, the retail industry was ruled by local stores or outlets, small stores, and traditional department stores. However, at present, it is being dominated by specialty and mass merchandisers and online retailers. The data produced by the retail industry is huge due to their involvement in various kinds of products. Also, since many retailers use a variety of systems to gather and store data, they are concentrating on upholding data persistence, data quality, and data sharing by establishing a centralized system.

The data management solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to maximize revenue and customer loyalty by bringing consistent and tailored customer experiences. The client was also able to develop a repository or databank for metadata management.

This data management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Create a data governance framework to reduce data redundancy

Improve the transparency and clarity in information

This data management solution offered predictive insights on:

Overcoming internal and external data management challenges

Understanding the need to employ a standard metadata management framework

