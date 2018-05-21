Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Connectivity), by Industry (Aerospace/Defence IIoT, Healthcare IIoT, Automotive & Transportation IIoT, Energy & Utilities IIoT, Agriculture IIoT, Retail IIoT, Manufacturing IIoT, Others IIoT), by Region, and by Key National Markets & Prospects for Machine to Machine (M2M) Technologies in the Manufacturing IoT Ecosystem
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Are you interested or involved in the Industrial Internet of Things? Phenomenal growth is expected within manufacturing applications across multiple industry verticals. Do you want to be part of this?
Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report studying the Industrial Internet of Things, analysing the rapid growth of this market. This report offers forecasts for specific industries, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain has estimated this market to be worth $287.4bn in 2018.
Report features:
Global Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• North America Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• USA Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• China Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Japan Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• India Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• UK Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• France Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Italy Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Russia Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Latin America Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Brazil Industrial Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
The development of this market and industry interest in Industrial IoT continues, with Visiongain predicting significant growth rates for this market. This report covers forecasts for the market, as well as other factors that could affect the outlook for the Industrial Internet of Things. By also covering the below submarket verticals, the report gives readers a concise overview of the applications:
• Aerospace/Defense Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Healthcare Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Automotive & Transportation Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Energy & Utilities Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Agriculture Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Retail Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Manufacturing Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
• Others Internet of Things Forecast 2018-2028
Further market segmentation, forecasts and analysis are provided from 2018-2028
• Hardware Forecast 2018-2028
• Software Forecast 2018-2028
• Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Connectivity Forecast 2018-2028
Detailed information on the Industrial Internet of Things can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Concise, clear analysis supports Visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Industrial Internet of Things prospects. View company profiles of key players within the market:
• ARM
• AT&T
• Blackberry
• Bosch
• Cisco
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric (GE)
• Alphabet Inc./Google
• Hewlett-Packard (HP)
• IBM
• Intel
• NXP
• Microsoft
• Omron
• Oracle
• PTC
• Qualcomm
• Rockwell Automation
• RTI
• Samsung
• SAP
• Texas Instruments
• Verizon
• Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
With 101 tables and charts and a total length of over 200 pages, this report is an opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. A SWOT analysis table, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business potential.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2186/Industrial-Internet-of-Things-(IIoT)-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
3M Company
ABB
ABB
Accenture
Advansys ESC
Aeris
Agrisolum
aicas
Alcatel-Lucent
Almaty Tech Garden
Amazon
América Móvil
AMX
Analog Devices, Inc
Aparito Wearables
Applied Risk B.V
ARM
Asavie
Ascent Intellimation Pvt Ltd
AT&T
Atomation
Attunix
Axeda
Azbil Corporation
B&R Industrial Automation
Bayshore Networks, Inc.
Bedrock Automation
Beijing Proudsmart Info. Technology Co., Ltd.
Belden, Inc.
BioPhorum Operations Group
BlackBerry
BlueMix
Bosch
Bridge Alliance
Bug Labs
C2M
Cambium Networks, Ltd.
Canonical Group Limited
Care Innovations
Cat Connect
Caterpillar
CEA-TECH
Centri Technology
Certified Security Solutions
China Mobile
China Telecom
Chirp
Cinterion
Cisco
Cisco Systems Inc.
ClearBlade, Inc.
ColdLight
Combient AB
Conduce Inc.
Connio, Inc.
Contextere
Covestro
CSA Group
CSIRO
CyberX
CypherBridge Systems
Datawatch
Decisyon
Dell
Dell Technologies
Deloitte LLP
Denso International America, Inc.
Deutchse Telekom
Deutschsprachige SAP Anwendergruppe (DSAG)
Device Authority
digiBlitz Inc.
Dimecc
DistribuTech
Distrix Networks Ltd.
Draper
Dyn Inc.
Eclipse Foundation
Ei3 Corporation
Electric Imp
Emerson Electric
Energia
Equinix
Ericsson
Evonik Industries AG
Fargo Telecom
Finger Food Studios
First Line Software, Inc
Fluke Corporation
FogHorn
Fraunhofer Gesellschaft
Freescale
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Fujifilm Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Fundacion Tecnalia Research & Innovation
Gemalto
General Electric
Genpact
Georgia Institute of Technology
GlobalSign, Inc.
Google
GS Group
GS1 International
GyroGear Smart gloves
Haier
Haier Group
Harman Professional Solutions
Harting KGaA
Hazelcast inc.
HCL Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation mbH
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell
HPE
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM
ICT Austria
IGnPower Inc.
Industry Development Augmentation Division (III)
Infineon Technologies
Infosys Limited
Inspiralia
Intel
Intelligent Structures Inc.
InterDigital
IoT Design Shop
IoT ONE
IoTium Inc.
Irrisense
Itron, Inc.
ITTIA
Ivar Jacobson
iVeia
Jama Software
Jasper Wireless
Java
JBL
JD.com
Kabuku Inc.
Kalycito Infotech Private Limited
Kaspersky Lab UK Ltd.
Kedge BS
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Konica Minolta
Kontron
Kore
KPN
Kuka AG
Lantronix Inc.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
LG
Lido Stone Works
Ligado Networks LLC
LogMeln
LSEC - Leaders In Security
Lynx Software Technologies
Machine-to-Machine Intelligence (M2Mi)
mbed
MD PnP
Megafon
Meshdynamics
Michelin
Micromem Technologies Inc.
Micron Technology
Microscan
Microsoft Corporation
Midokura
MilliporeSigma Corp
Mitre Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mobiliya Technologies
Mocana Corporation
Moxa Inc
MTData
Mtell
MTS
National Instruments
Nation-E LTD
NEC Corporation
NetGear
Nexmatix LLC
No Magic
Nokia
Nozomi Networks Inc.
nPhase
NTT Docomo
Nujjer Wearables
Numerex
NVIDIA
NXP Semiconductors
Olympus Corporation
Omni-ID
Omron
Open Group.
OptimalPlus
Oracle
Orange
OTSL Inc.
Otto Trucks
Parallel Machines
Parker Hannifin
Pegasystems
PFP Cybersecurity
Plethora IIoT
PMMI
Pollux Automation
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Produktion
ProSyst
PSJC Rostelcom
PTC Inc
PubNub
Putman Media
Pycno
QiO
QNX
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
QualiCal
Quectel
Quoin Inc
Real-Time Innovations
Red Hat
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Republic of Things
Rexroth
RF Code, Inc.
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Rockwell Automation
Rogers
ROI Management Consulting
Rostelecom
Royal Philips
Rubicon Labs Omc
S&T
Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Savigent Software
Schindler Digital Business Ltd.
Schlumberger Technology Corporation
Schneider Electric
Senseye
Sensify Security
Sensogram Technologies Inc.
Sick AG
Siemens
Sierra Wireless
Sight Machine
SingTel
Sintef
Sixgill
Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
Skylab Holding Pte. LTd
Smart Connect Technologies, Inc.
Sony
SparkCognition
Sprint
Star Lab Corp.
SWIM-IOT
Synapse Wireless
System Insights
System View Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services
TE Connectivity
Tech Mahindra Limited
Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen
Tego Inc
Telcel
Tele 2
Telefónica
Telekom Austria
Telenor Connexion
Telit
Telstra
Teradata
Tesla
Texas Instruments
Thales e-Security
The Boeing Company
The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Thematix Partners, LLC
ThetaRay LTD
Thingspace
Thingsquare
Thingswise
ThingWorx
ThyssenKrupp Elevator
TNO
Tongfang Shenzhen Cloudcomputing Technology CO LTD.
Toshiba
Toumetis
TTTech
Tuev Sued AG
Twin Oaks Computing
Tyntec
Uber
UI LABS
UL
Uptake
Utthunga Technologies
V2COM
Vadict Inc.
Verisign, Inc.
Verizon
Verizon Wireless
VimpelCom
Vodafone
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
Water & Process Group (WPG)
Waterfall Security Solutions LTD
Wibu-Systems AG
Wind River
Wipro Limited
Works Systems, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc.
Xively
XMPro
ZingBox
ZTE Corporation
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com