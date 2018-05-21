As part of Nasdaq's ongoing maintenance program, Nasdaq is to conduct maintenance on the primary GPS splitter for shared antennas this coming weekend. Nasdaq engineers will work to ensure minimum impact on customer operations during the maintenance. No action is required from clients, but clients are encouraged to verify GPS signal after the maintenance work has been completed. Maintenance on the primary GPS splitter feed to the Co-Location area timings: -- Saturday May 26th 12:00 CET noon - GPS signal will be lost -- Saturday May 26th 13:00 CET - GPS signal will be restored For more information, please contact: Richard Gaudy Per Wettergren Head of Sales, Europe Head of Business Development, Europe Trade Management Services Trade Management Services +46 8 405 6103 +46 8 405 6382 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com per.wettergren@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680134