Claroty Launches Channel Program and Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claroty (http://www.claroty.com/), the leader in operational technology (OT) network security, today unveiled Claroty Vision, a new global channel partner program for integrated solution partners, managed service providers (MSPs), and resellers. The program is tailored to provide partners with the tools and resources they need to accelerate revenue in the fast-growing industrial cybersecurity market. The company also announced several new partnerships under the Claroty Vision banner, including the addition of Optiv and Kudelski Security.

Comprised of four participation levels - Elite, Premier, Authorized, and Referral - the Claroty Vision program provides partners with a broad range of tools, benefits, and incentives such as increased margin, deal registration, an online demo environment, and co-marketing activities depending on their commitment and participation level. The program also heavily emphasizes product and sales training to enable partners to more quickly identify opportunities and accelerate their sales cycle.

"With the launch of the Claroty Vision program, we continue to make significant progress in our mission to help protect the world's most critical industrial networks," said Amir Zilberstein, CEO of Claroty. "We are also continuing our commitment to make our partners successful at every stage of the customer engagement cycle. The tools, training, and field support we provide through the program will help them productively engage with their customers to solve OT security problems with Claroty's award-winning, market-leading technology."

In addition to the formal launch of the Claroty Vision program, the company announced several new additions to its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem. New partners include KPMG Argentina, Dimension Data/NTT Security, Optiv, and OYLO.

These partners add to the stable of previously announced relationships with Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Kudelski Security, and Leidos.

"OT security is mission-critical for many of our industrial clients, so choosing the right partner was extremely important and Claroty was clearly the right choice for us," said Warren Small, Vice President - Security Business Unit at Dimension Data. "We were particularly impressed with their ability to discover and eliminate vulnerabilities and insecure connections, comprehensive anomaly detection, and their broad coverage of industrial protocols."

"We seek leaders for our partner ecosystem so our clients can be confident the solutions we provide are both best-in-class and the right fit for their environment," said Eduardo Di Monte, Chief Executive Officer of OYLO. "Claroty's deep inspection and highly contextual alerts have provided insight into our clients' ICS environments that we didn't have before."

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines, with backing from premier investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Innovation Endeavors. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, the Claroty team is building an unparalleled suite of integrated products addressing the full spectrum of cybersecurity protection, control, detection and response requirements. For more information, visit www.claroty.com (http://www.claroty.com/).

