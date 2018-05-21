Technavio has announced its pipeline analysis report on Chagas disease. The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Chagas disease.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the coming years.

Chagas disease market overview

Chagas disease is a vector-borne disease caused by the protist Trypanosoma cruzi. It is spread mostly by insects known as Triatominae, or "kissing bugs". The symptoms change over the course of the infection. There are two phases of the disease, i.e., the acute phase and the chronic phase. The acute phase is present for the initial few weeks or months. The initial stage goes unnoticed as the symptoms during this phase are not unique. However, the chronic phase may remain for a decade or a lifetime. The chronic phase results in the development of cardiac and intestinal complications.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseasesresearch, "The disease was initially limited to Latin America, however, it has now become a global health problem due to the migration of people from endemic countries. Studies estimate 25 million people to be at risk of getting this infection."

Chagas disease therapeutic segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Chagas disease market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and undisclosed), mechanism of action (TLR 4 agonist, CYP51 inhibitor, nucleic acid inhibitor, cell division inhibitor, sirtuin 2 inhibitor, and kinetoplastid proteasome inhibitor), therapeutic modalities (small molecule and vaccine), and RoA (oral and undisclosed).

With respect to MoA, the undisclosed segment accounted for close to 54% of the pipeline comprising of pre-clinical and discovery stage drugs. All the remaining segments comprised of close to 8% of the pipeline.

Based on therapeutic modality, small molecules accounted for 31% of the pipeline. Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that can easily enter cells because of their low molecular weight. These molecules bind with specific biological macromolecules and act as an effector and alter the activity or function of the target cell.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

