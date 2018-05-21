Technavio market research analysts forecast the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devicesto grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during 2018-2022. One of the major trends that will drive the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is the need for gesture recognition by disabled people.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the growth of PUI technology as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices:

Growth of PUI technology

One of the major drivers that will drive the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is the increasing adoption of perceptual user interface (PUI). PUI involves the integration of gesture recognition with face recognition, lip movement, and eye tracking recognition. The primary goal of PUI is to improve the efficiency and ease of use for consumers since there is no physical contact involved with the device.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for human machine interface research, "One of the major reasons for the increase in demand for PUI is that it provides a holistic method for the consumer to use an electronic device without needing to touch the screen. PUI takes advantage of human perceptual capabilities to present semantical information using natural techniques. It also helps to reduce the wear out of consumer electronic devices."

Global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devicesby product by product (Smartphone, PCs, Smart TVs, and Tablets), by technology (2D and 3D), and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC dominated the market with more than 52% share of the market, followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. EMEA is expected to witness a significant increase of more than 2% in its market share over the forecast period while APAC will see a commensurate decline in its market share.

