The healthcare industry is undergoing a major transformation due to the increasing acceptance of big data technologies and advanced analytics. Today's medical data includes the data collected from different hospitals from many regional or geographical locations. This demands the use of new tools that can help data users and data providers to cooperate with each other. With so many innovations and progressive technologies making their way into healthcare, the way forward looks promising for healthcare companies. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top big data trends in the healthcare industry that you should know about.

According to the big data experts at Quantzig, "The use of big data in healthcare is helping players in the healthcare industry to advance patient outcomes while simultaneously reducing cost."

Top big data trends in the healthcare industry

Patient-centric care: Today, many healthcare companies are focussing on refining the quality of patient care. More doctors are discovering incentives in providing individual patient-related data. Today, the data quality relates to the quality of patient care. This is helpful for the patients since it is improving the quality of healthcare services that are being offered. It has also lowered health care costs and provided support for payment structures. This shift to value-based payments matches with the focus on patient-centric care and makes it mandatory for healthcare professionals and health insurers to work together to deliver personal care that is effective, brings about transparency in billing, and boost patient satisfaction.

Fraud reduction: Diminishing fraud, wastage, and abuse is another significant application of big data in healthcare. Using advanced analytical tools like predictive analytics, healthcare companies can avoid a large number of unfair and fraudulent practices and save massive amounts of money. The key to finding fraud is by investigating large unstructured datasets of historical claims and to use machine learning algorithms to spot anomalies and patterns. Healthcare organizations can examine these patterns and simply find anomalies.

