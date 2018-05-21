sprite-preloader
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2018

PR Newswire

London, May 21

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2018

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

21 May 2018


