Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & LAES), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (SMES), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global next-generation energy storage technologies market. Visiongain estimates that this market will reach a capacity of 1,674 MW IN 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028
• Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2018-2028
• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028
• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028
• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028
• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028
• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2018-2028
• Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering
• Europe Forecast 2018-2028
• North-America Forecast 2018-2028
• China and Japan Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of the World Forecast 2018-2028
• Profile Of 10 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector
• Johnson Controls
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Duke Energy Corporation
• NextEra Energy Inc.
• Edison International
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• ABB Group
• 3 interviews with key opinion leaders
• Philippe Bouchard - Eos Energy Storage
• Philip Hiersemenzel - Younicos
• Krista Barnaby - EGP North America
Buy our report today Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2018-2028: Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
