EPAM Systems, Inc: Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels.com and EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) announced their triumphant win at the 2018 MediaPost Appy Awards in the Travel and Tourism category this week.

The Hotels.com mobile app, developed in collaboration with EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, has been crowned the best app developed for airlines, hotels, travel search engines, destinations, cruises, travel advice or car rentals.

With over 70 million downloads and a 4.5+ star rating from consumers on both iOS and Android app stores, the Hotels.com app has now been recognized by the industry leading Appy Awards, which honor creativity and excellence in app design. The app provides a simple, fast and secure way for users to plan, book and manage hotel reservations, and allows travelers to book hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world in a few simple clicks.

"We're seeing up to 55% of our traffic now coming from mobile devices, so developing and investing in our app experience to make it as rewarding as possible for customers is a key priority," said Daniel Craig, VP of Mobile at Hotels.com brand. "We're always looking to push the boundaries and constantly innovate, so for our work to be recognized by the Appy Awards, alongside our technology partner EPAM, is a fantastic achievement. We continue to evolve our technology, so watch this space for more mobile innovation coming soon."

"We are honored to be recognized with our partner, Hotels.com, for the Appy Award, which demonstrates our ability to deliver our customers' vision through our expertise in design and user experience, software development, mobile, big data and DevOps/TechOps," said Balazs Fejes, Co-Head Global Business, EPAM. "We value our over 10-year collaboration with Hotels.com, and look forward to continuing to push for more innovative, customer-centric user experiences."

The Hotels.com app helps users discover hotels through in-depth sort and filter options and geolocation features. Users can compare hotels by features and prices, explore exclusive deals and book properties available that night in their location up until 5am. The app also offers fantastic post-booking, in-stay functionality, with features such as innovative keyless entry using mobile key technology, which allows travelers to check-in, check-out and access their room through their mobile device.

MediaPost's APPY Awards is celebrating its 21st Anniversary. MediaPost Communications is the largest and most influential media, marketing and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help its community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising. Hotels.com accepted the 2018 APPY Award in Travel & Tourism during the awards ceremony on May 15, 2018 in New York City.

To view the Hotels.com app, visit www.hotels.com/hotel-deals/app/ (http://www.hotels.com/hotel-deals/app/). To learn more about EPAM's product development and digital platform engineering expertise, please visit www.epam.com (http://www.epam.com/).

About Hotels.com (or Hotels.com) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas in Venezuela, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep and get access to instant savings like Secret Prices.what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded more than 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7)and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

