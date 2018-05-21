AETOS Capital Group Extends AFC Champions League Partnership With Sydney FC

SYDNEY and LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The first good news at the time of its 11th anniversary, AETOS Capital Group extends AFC Champions League partnership with Sydney Football Club (Sydney FC), the three-time A-League champion. AETOS will be the principal partner of Sydney FC in the 2019 AFC Champions League season. Both parties celebrated the partnership in the "Sky Blue Ball" held at the Star Sydney on May 19th. Players of the year in the 2017/18 A-League season were awarded their honors in this gala night. Different from their look in the pitch, Sydney FC players with their gorgeous attire in black ties refreshed the impression of their fans.

Scott Barlow, Chairman of Sydney FC delivered his keynote speech in the Ball, saying: "We are so delighted to sign up another sponsorship deal with AETOS Capital Group. At Sydney FC, we strive to be the best in everything we do. Our partnership with AETOS, the global market-leading forex broker, will further extend and strengthen the two brands' influence in the Asia-Pacific market."

Councilor Mike Thomas, Senior Vice President of AETOS Capital Group, said: "In addition to the principal sponsorship in the AFC Champions League, AETOS and Sydney FC will also extend our cooperation to the A-League pitch, and will launch a series of privileges programs, including membership of Sydney FC for our clients and exclusive financial services for Sydney FC's hundreds of thousands of fans. AETOS adheres to the philosophy of 'Fairness, Efficiency, and Intelligence', we believe that Sydney FC will become the leader in Asian football pitch through its adherence to fair games, efficient performance and intelligent training systems."

In the Sky Blue Ball, striker of Sydney FC Bobo, won the A-League Player of the Year and Golden Boot Award with his netting 27 goals in 27 regular-season matches - a new A-League record. Bobo witnessed the partnership announcement and said, "We are glad to wear the jersey with AETOS logo printed on, we are pleased and confident to complete in the AFC Champions League in 2019 with the full support of AETOS, a global renowned Forex broker."

Sydney FC will learn their opponents for the Group Stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League following the Group Stage draw in early December.