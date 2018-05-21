Fifth Third Bancorp has agreed to buy Chicago-based MB Financial in a deal valued at around $4.7bn. MB Financial shareholders will receive $54.20, consisting of 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each of their shares. This represents a premium of around 24% to the closing price of MB Financial on 18 May. Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fifth Third Bancorp, said: "There were no other potential partners of the same calibre as MB ...

