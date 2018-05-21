GE Transportation, a unit of General Electric, has agreed to merge with rail equipment maker Wabtec in a deal valued at £11.1bn. As part of the deal, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, GE will sell a portion of the assets of GE Transportation to Wabtec, complete the spin-off or split-off of a portion of GE Transportation to GE shareholders and immediately thereafter merge GE Transportation with a wholly owned subsidiary of Wabtec. GE will receive $2.9bn in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...