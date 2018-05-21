The Future of Marketing Foreshadowed in Augmented Reality Interactive Demo at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants will get a glimpse of marketing's future at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place on July 16-18, 2018 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, themed In Pursuit of a Complete Reinvention of Marketing, will culminate with a Future Forward session, Experiential Marketing: Interactive Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) Demonstration, led by Michael Rapp, Director of Marketing and Brian Plotkin, Chief Software Ninja, both of Fujitsu Network Communications. Their presentation will be followed by a Capstone Keynote, Disruption in Technology - It's Impact on Life, (and marketing) led by Burges Karkaria, Chief Technology Officer, Marketing and Customer Experience, Intel.

To register and download the event agenda for the, 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.marketingmindxchange.com

The Experiential Marketing: Interactive AR/VR Demonstration presentation will allow participants to experience the power of AR/VR in marketing for themselves and get inspired for future possibilities including:

Transforming from physical inventory to a virtual portfolio;

Achieving better inter-organizational cooperation;

Driving adoption through direct sales and channel partners;

More effective measurements to help validate ROI.

Throughout his session, Disruption in Technology - It's Impact on Life, presenter Burges Karkaria of Intel will review how recent disruptors, such as Cloud, Mobile, and Analytics will be dwarfed by the next wave of upcoming disrupters. He will explore some of these disrupters, examine how new technologies could change the way we live, and highlight how marketing may need to adapt and change, too.

This highly interactive business to business event will offer marketing leaders and senior executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Exposure to the latest strategies and emerging best practices

Tools to help leverage data and technology for maximum competitive advantage;

Dynamic collaboration zones designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed in marketing today;

Networking opportunities with peers leading the way in marketing's revolution.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from today's marketing thought leaders.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

