Imperial Blue Funds £8.7 Million Bridging Loan

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Imperial Blue has funded the purchase of a portfolio of residential apartments in Hampstead, London for a private investor.

Imperial Blue, the Structured Finance and Investment Platform based in Mayfair, acted as Facility Agent on the transaction on behalf of a Middle Eastern investor.

The transaction was introduced to Imperial Blue by Fitch & Fitch director, David Wise, who said, "following a full review of the market, IB offered the most competitive blend of pricing, flexibility and speed. It is clear why Tom and his team are a Spears 500 recommended firm and continue to demonstrate that they are one of the top privately owned property offices."

Tom Harries said "we are thrilled to have completed our first deal with this borrower and I thank David Wise hugely for his experience & assistance throughout the process in navigating the complexities involved with a borrower in an offshore jurisdiction. He initially approached one of the IB team, James Lennon, with the case, and from that moment it was a case of all hands on deck to ensure we hit the completion deadline. We are happy to look at any bridging requirements from 500k+ and welcome anything that requires speed, flexibility and market leading rates."

Fladgate acted on behalf of Imperial Blue and its investors and JSF Law acted as legal advisors for the borrower.