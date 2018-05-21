Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call - May 24, 2018

SAN MARCOS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 312-5421 from within the United States/Canada and (253) 237-1121 from outside of the United States/Canada. A replay of the webcast will be available on Thermon's website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

