Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: MMHA Awards 19 Scholarships for 2018-2019 Academic Year

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Through the generosity and hard work of members of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA), The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation recently awarded $19,000 in scholarship funds to college bound students and those currently enrolled in a college for the 2018-2019 academic year.

"This is just one way the members of the association are able to give back in a life-changing way," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MMHA. "Our membership had a remarkably good year in 2017 and we are pleased to be able to help out the hard-working students who applied for the scholarship."

To date, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has awarded $338,575 in financial scholarships to 608 students, many of whom are interested in pursuing a career in the manufactured or modular housing industries, recreational vehicle or campground industries and the self-storage industry. In addition to the MMHA, the Time DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation is supported by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds and the Self-Storage Association of Michigan.

"It is a good time to get into the manufactured housing business," said Darren Ing, director of MMHA. "The industry is experiencing a building boom not seen since 2007 and there are many career opportunities available including positions in production, engineering, light assembly, and management."

In 2017, 93,000 manufactured homes were built throughout 121 manufacturing plants across the United States and the industry employees rose to more than 40,000 people. For the first three months of 2018, 25,500 new manufactured homes were shipped across the country.

For information on how to apply for a Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation scholarship, call Kristen Keller at 586.752.6381.

MMHA is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design and beauty of the homes. For more information, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

