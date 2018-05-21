Training Orchestra & Watershed Host Webinar on Building Your Learning Tech Stack

NEW YORK, NY and NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Training Orchestra, the leader in Training Resource Management Systems (TRMS), and Watershed, the leader in learning analytics platforms, will host the webinar, "A Blueprint for Success: How to Build Your Learning Tech Stack" on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 11:00 am ET / 10:00 am CT.

In order to build and scale learning programs that will suit future needs, organizations need to begin with a solid technology foundation. This interactive session will focus on the details and points necessary to develop a well-planned blueprint for learning.

During the live event, industry experts Pam Boiros of Training Orchestra and Andrew Downes of Watershed will discuss:

Overall tech stack design, vision, and architecture

Data needed to scale, optimize, and forecast for future growth

Scheduling, logistics, and cost estimates that cover each step of the process

People, teams, and resources needed for success

Much like a house, a perfectly structured learning tech stack can come crumbling down if you don't have a strong foundation," said Downes, an expert in learning technologies interoperability. "During this webinar, Pam and I will explain everything you need to know to about getting started with building a learning tech stack for your organization."

About Watershed

Watershed is dedicated to changing the world of learning by helping corporate L&D departments get more from their initiatives. This includes a customizable learning analytics platform that measures training effectiveness and helps maximize investments in learning. Made possible by xAPI, Watershed enables users to explore their learning data in one place and measure how L&D programs impact their organizations. Watershed has worked with clients such as Visa, Caterpillar, Verizon, and PwC, just to name a few. For more information, visit www.watershedlrs.com and follow @WatershedLRS on Twitter.

About Training Orchestra

Training Orchestra helps learning professionals optimize the performance of their operation while maximizing their training investment. As a leading Training Resource Management System (TRMS) with more than 500 satisfied clients worldwide, Training Orchestra covers the whole training process from planning and forecasting, sales, scheduling, and logistics, to reporting and predictive analytics. It replaces manual and inefficient processes with integrated solutions that enable Corporate Training, Extended Enterprises and Commercial Training Companies to Train More with Less. For more information, visit www.trainingorchestra.com and follow @TrainingOrc on Twitter

